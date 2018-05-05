(Delta Police Department photo)

Police respond to shooting in North Delta

Delta Police say two people were shot in what appears to be a targeted but not gang-related incident

Police were on the scene of a shooting in North Delta Friday night.

According to a Delta Police Department release, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8800-block of Delvista Drive near Brooke Elementary School.

When police arrived they located two victims. Both had been shot and were taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police including the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services searched the area for a male suspect who had fled the scene prior to officers arriving on scene but no one was found. Police say no description of the suspect is available at this time.

“It’s early in the investigation, but we believe this is a targeted incident, related to a previous dispute,” said DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf in a release to media. “It is not believed to be associated to gang activity.”

Leykauf notes that another police incident that also occurred the evening of May 4 around 95th Avenue and 12oth Street is not related to the matter on Delvista Drive and is under the jurisdiction of Surrey RCMP.

“We understand events of this nature are very concerning to the community. Our officers want to thank residents in that neighbourhood for their cooperation with police last night. We continue to work hard today to advance this investigation,” Leykauf said.


