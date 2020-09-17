Firefighters at Fire Hall 1 tend to a 30-year-old male who was stabbed in Maple Ridge this afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/ THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

A 30 year old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

UPDATE: Hold and secure orders at both Eric Langdon and St. Patrick’s schools have been lifted and parents can begin to pick up their children.

Original story

RCMP are responding to a call of a 30-year-old man who was stabbed in Maple Ridge this afternoon.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m on Thursday afternoon, after the victim walked into Fire Hall 1 at 227 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road for medical attention.

The man was stabbed in the leg, arm and head, and is bleeding.

Firefighters tended to the victim, an ambulance was been called, and three police officers were on scene, shortly after the call.

RCMP were looking for two male suspects, who were last seen walking by St. Patrick’s School on the corner of 121 Ave and Edge Street.

Eric Landon Elementary and St. Patrick Elementary are currently in a hold and secure due to the incident.

A notification went out to parents Harry Hoogie Elementary School, saying students and staff are on a hold and secure too. It also said everyone is safe, and that an update would be provided once the hold and secure is lifted.

Police were asking parents who are attempting to pick up students who attend Eric Langdon and St. Patrick’s to muster at 122nd Avenue and 220th Street.

They tweeted the RCMP need people out of the area to continue their investigation. Police dog services are currently in the area surrounding the schools.

Police asked parents to be patient while the investigation is being completed, and noted students were safe in the schools.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

RCMP warned people in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood to stay indoors while they made an arrest. (THE NEWS-files)

Previous story
Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period
Next story
B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Just Posted

VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

A 30 year old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

Potential mail delivery delays for Maple Ridge: Canada Post

Crown corportation says smoke from U.S. wildfires to blame

Maple Ridge man, PoCo woman facing child porn charges

Alleged offences took place in Maple Ridge in December 2019

Thirsty Goose project grounded at Pitt Meadows Airport

New terminal building and other project still going ahead

NDP announces candidate as election rumour swirl

Bob D’Eith will defend his seat in Maple Ridge-Mission

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

Investigators don’t believe the public are at further risk and are not looking for any other suspects

UFV wrestler Jason Bains receives four-year suspension for using banned substance

Surrey native tests positive for oral steroid Turinabol, silver national medal removed for violation

Fraser Valley foursome to hike 70km over mountains in memory of friend

Friends from Abbotsford and Langley to hike from Hope to Tulameen for Brook Morrison

Most Read