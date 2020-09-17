VIDEO: Police respond to stabbing in Maple Ridge

A 30 year old man was stabbed three times this afternoon

Firefighters at Fire Hall 1 tend to a 30-year-old male who was stabbed in Maple Ridge this afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/ THE NEWS)

UPDATE: Hold and secure orders at both Eric Langdon and St. Patrick’s schools have been lifted and parents can begin to pick up their children.

Original story

RCMP are responding to a call of a 30-year-old man who was stabbed in Maple Ridge this afternoon.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m on Thursday afternoon, after the victim walked into Fire Hall 1 at 227 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road for medical attention.

The man was stabbed in the leg, arm and head, and is bleeding.

Firefighters tended to the victim, an ambulance was been called, and three police officers were on scene, shortly after the call.

RCMP were looking for two male suspects, who were last seen walking by St. Patrick’s School on the corner of 121 Ave and Edge Street.

Eric Landon Elementary and St. Patrick Elementary are currently in a hold and secure due to the incident.

A notification went out to parents Harry Hoogie Elementary School, saying students and staff are on a hold and secure too. It also said everyone is safe, and that an update would be provided once the hold and secure is lifted.

Police were asking parents who are attempting to pick up students who attend Eric Langdon and St. Patrick’s to muster at 122nd Avenue and 220th Street.

They tweeted the RCMP need people out of the area to continue their investigation. Police dog services are currently in the area surrounding the schools.

Police asked parents to be patient while the investigation is being completed, and noted students were safe in the schools.



