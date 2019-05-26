Police rush to Maple Ridge apartment complex

One person taken to hospital

There was a heavy police presence in front of a Maple Ridge apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Both Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue rushed to Selkirk Manor at around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 222 Street and Selkirk Avenue.

Deputy fire chief Michael Van Dop said that Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were initially called to a medical assist.

However, upon arrival, they were then told to stand-by until the RCMP determined that the apartment was safe to enter.

Once they were allowed to enter, they assisted B.C. Ambulance Service.

One male patient was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

An RCMP spokesperson at the scene said more information would be available later.

• More to follow



cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter