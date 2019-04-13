Police say no threat to public after investigating man who offered girl ride home

Ridge Meadows RCMP had released drawing of suspect last month

Ridge Meadows RCMP have determined there is no threat to public safety, after investigating a report of a man offering a 12-year-old girl a ride home last month.

Police asked for public assistance, while releasing a composite sketch of the suspect and a picture of the suspect vehicle, after the incident on March 11. Police had received a report about a man in the 23000 block area of 118th Avenue, near Golden Ears Elementary School, who allegedly offered the young girl a ride.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP have concluded this file and report there is no threat to public safety,” said a release from Sgt. Amanda Harnett on Friday.

 


