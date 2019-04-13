Police say no threat to public after investigating man who offered girl ride home

Ridge Meadows RCMP have determined there is no threat to public safety, after investigating a report of a man offering a 12-year-old girl a ride home last month.

Police asked for public assistance, while releasing a composite sketch of the suspect and a picture of the suspect vehicle, after the incident on March 11. Police had received a report about a man in the 23000 block area of 118th Avenue, near Golden Ears Elementary School, who allegedly offered the young girl a ride.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP have concluded this file and report there is no threat to public safety,” said a release from Sgt. Amanda Harnett on Friday.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

