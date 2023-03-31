The search is expected to continue today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que. The Quebec provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The search is expected to continue today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que. The Quebec provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police say six bodies found in river near Akwesasne, Que., by United States border

Police say attempting to identify the deceased and determine their status in Canada.

Police continue to investigate today after six bodies were discovered Thursday in the St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne, Que.

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service says the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area, which searched further by a police marine unit with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Air support units with the Quebec provincial police and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to assist with the investigation of the area.

Post-mortem and toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of the deaths.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police say they are attempting to identify the deceased persons and determine their status in Canada.

In February, police in Akwesasne reported an increase in human smuggling into the Mohawk territory.

Akwesasne straddles the Canada-United States border, and has territory in Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

READ MORE: Biden and Trudeau focus meetings on continental security, climate change

READ MORE: Year after death of Indian family at U.S. border, those left behind try to move on

border agencyQuebecUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
Next story
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring

Just Posted

Leslie Michael was nursing a beer in his Maple Ridge backyard recently, when an eruption of fluffy white clouds emerged over a line of giant, nearby cedar trees. (Special to The News)
SHARE: ‘Til the clouds roll by

Evan Seal, general manager of the Friends In Need Food Bank, is hoping the food drive will address the increase in need he is seeing. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Loblaw food drive to stock the shelves at the Maple Ridge food bank

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly makes a save on a shot tipped by Delta Ice Hawk Carson Merriman during game three of the 2023 PJHL championships, played on Monday, March 27 at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Delta Ice Hawks tie series with 5-1 win over Ridge Meadows Flames

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
City of Maple Ridge declares this Kraft Hockeyville Week

Pop-up banner image