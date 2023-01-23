Police say two weekend shootings in Abbotsford are not connected

Four men injured on Saturday night, another victim on Sunday evening

Police were on the scene Saturday night (Jan. 21) where four men were shot in a gravel strip near King Traditional Elementary in the area of King and Bradner roads. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police are executing a search warrant Monday morning (Jan. 23) at a home in west Abbotsford that is believed to be connected to a shooting on Sunday night.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said investigators are at a home directly west of the former Hamilton Farms produce market at the corner of Lefeuvre Road and Fraser Highway.

The APD reported on Sunday night (Jan. 22) that a man in his 20s had been shot and had sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police were called at 6:30 p.m. to the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue, near the Aldergrove border and not far from the home on Fraser Highway.

Walker said police believe the incident began at the home on Fraser Highway, and the victim ended up on Pullman Avenue.

He said investigators are still determining all the circumstances, including exactly where the shooting occurred and what preceded it.

Walker said social media reports that a homeowner shot a supposed break-and-enter thief have not been verified.

“It’s too early to say that’s what happened,” he said.

Walker said the incident is not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict nor is it connected to a shooting that took place Saturday night.

In that incident, four men in their 20s were injured in the 28700 block of King Road at around 7:40 p.m.

Walker said the four men had been gathered in a gravel strip in the vicinity of King and Bradner roads near King Traditional Elementary, when an individual or a group pulled up in a vehicle.

Walker said an altercation arose, shots were fired and the vehicle sped off. The four men all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker said police are still trying to determine all the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and they cannot yet confirm whether the incident is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Investigators are continuing to seek witnesses and dashcam footage related to both incidents. Those who can help are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



Evidence markers dot the road following a shooting Saturday night (Jan. 21) that injured four men. The incident occurred in the area of King and Bradner roads in west Abbotsford. (Shane MacKichan photo)