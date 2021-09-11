Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police search for suspect in violent sexual assault on Vancouver senior

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect after a 76-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries during a violent sexual assault.

Staff at the victim’s care home in downtown Vancouver called the VPD on Thursday (Sep. 9) morning. Investigators believe the assault occurred between Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and September 9 at 11 a.m.

Police say the victim often walks in the area of Cathedral Park near Dunsmuir and Richards streets. She may have been in that area either before or after the attack.

The suspect is described as a white man with a stocky build. He is between 35 and 40 years old. He has light to dark brown shaggy hair with a stubble beard. He is described as having wide-set eyes and a short neck. He was wearing a black or navy blue coloured jacket.

“The victim, who uses a motorized wheelchair, suffered significant bruising and discolouration on her face,” Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Because of the extent of her injuries, she’s been unable to tell us exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who saw an elderly woman in a wheelchair with bruising on her face between September 7 and September 9, is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0602.

