Shane Miller was last seen Sept. 27

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Maple Ridge man.

Shane Miller was last seen by his neighbours the evening of Sept. 27.

He is a 59-year-old Caucasian man, 5’8”, 225 lbs with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He sometimes wears reading glasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.