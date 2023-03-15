Police searching for wanted Maple Ridge man

Adam Carr, 41, is wanted by police. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for a Maple Ridge man on outstanding warrants.

A search warrant was executed by the local RCMP Crime Reduction Unit – with assistance from the Street Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team – on a residence in the 12300 block of 227 Street, where they were hoping to arrest 41-year-old Adam Carr.

the warrant was related to a weapons file.

However, although police were able to safely enter the building, they could not locate Carr.

Carr is now wanted on a warrant for Breach of Recognizance, and police say, new charges are pending.

He is described as Caucasian with brown hair and eyes, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 194 pounds.

“Police do not believe CARR is a direct danger to the general public however Ridge Meadows RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating CARR who is believed to be in the Maple Ridge area,” said Sgt. Amanda Harnett.

Anyone who sees Carr are being asked to call 911 and not to approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts, activities or associations are being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

