The car conflict ended at 227 Street at 119 Avenue. (The News files)

The car conflict ended at 227 Street at 119 Avenue. (The News files)

Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to piece together sequence of events from May 10

Police are appealing to the public to help them piece together the sequence of events which lead to a pair of cars bumping into each other along a series of Maple Ridge streets on May 10, 2021.

On the Monday afternoon in question, at around 1:15 p.m., police received numerous reports of a grey Dodge pick-up truck, and a blue Dodge Durango being driven ‘dangerously’ through the streets of Maple Ridge.

Const. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said police have been able to determine the incident started in the south west parking lot of the mall located near 226th Street and Selkirk Avenue at approximately 1:05 pm.

Officers at the detachment are hoping people in the parking lot, or along the route described below, might have dash camera footage, to help them with their investigation.

“It is believed the men then got into their vehicles and began travelling eastbound on Selkirk Avenue,” she said.

“The vehicles re-entered the west side of the mall parking lot before immediately exiting, making a right turn northbound onto 224th Street.”

READ MORE: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

READ MORE: A spat between brothers led to road rage in Maple Ridge

The two trucks then turned right heading northbound onto 224th Street, before turning right and heading eastbound on Dewdney Trunk Road, she explained.

“The vehicles then turned right onto 227th Street travelling south, prior to stopping at the corner of 119th Avenue where the men left the vehicles and a physical altercation occurred,” Klaussner said.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time of the incident and have dash camera footage of the incident and have not yet spoken to police please contact Constable Lipski at 604-463-6251.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Previous story
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Just Posted

The car conflict ended at 227 Street at 119 Avenue. (The News files)
Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to piece together sequence of events from May 10

Maria Perretta, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Special to The News)
New virtual programming for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Collaboration between the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and centres across Metro Vancouver

ARMS president Ken Stewart and director John Dale on the banks of the Alouette River where the subdivision is proposed. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge riverfront subdivision approval dialed back

Staff recommends new public hearings, ARMs and Katzie oppose development

Email letters to editor@mapleridgenews.com
LETTER: Still very few Maple Ridge restaurants have patios

City needs to be more progressive, according to one letter writer

Case worker Steve Wizzard wants renters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to know the rent bank can help them get through tough times. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Rent bank not being used by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows tenants

Lack of awareness about availability of no-interest loans to blame: Wizzard

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as early July

Most Read