A still photo captured from surveillance video shows the suspect in two armed robberies Monday night in Abbotsford.

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

Abbotsford Police believe that two armed robberies that occurred within an hour of each other on Monday night were committed by the same man.

The first robbery took place at 9:52 p.m. at a liquor store in the 32100 block of Marshall Road in Abbotsford, where a man showed a handgun, demanded and obtained cash, and ran away,.

The second robbery was at 10:25 pm at a gas station in the 29600 block of Fraser Highway. Police say a man entered the store, showed a handgun, obtained cash and cigarettes, and then ran away.

No one was hurt during the robberies.

The suspect is described as Caucasian or with light-brown skin, 5’ 7” to 5’ 9” and with a medium build.

Police say there were several people in the area when the robberies occurred, and detectives would like to speak with anyone who might have seen any suspicious people or activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or Solvecrime.ca.

