37-year-old Alana Ridings (left) is believed to have abducted sisters Maryam Alshehade, 9, and Mary Alshehadeh, 7, from their mother’s home in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood on Thursday night. (VPD photos)

Police seek Vancouver woman for alleged child abduction

Vancouver Police say neither child has been harmed or is in imminent danger

Police are searching for a Vancouver woman who allegedly abducted two children from their mother’s residence in the Strathcona neighbourhood last night.

In a news release, Vancouver Police said 37-year-old Alana Ridings took sisters Maryam Alshehadeh and Mary Alshehadeh — aged nine and seven — from their home near Campbell and Hastings streets on May 26 around 7 p.m.

Ridings is known to the children and their mother. Police say there is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger. Investigators believe there is no concern for the safety of any other children in the community.

Alana, who also goes by the name Angelina Bruce, is white, 5’10”, and about 170 pounds. She has a fair complexion and brown hair.

“The photos we have released today show what the two girls were wearing at the time they left their home last night,” says Constable Tania Visintin. “Anyone with information about their whereabouts, recent activities, or travel plans should call 9-1-1, or investigators at 604-717-0600.”

Vancouver Police

