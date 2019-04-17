Police seeking tips investigating woman found dead near Kanaka Creek

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham

Police have identified the woman found deceased March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park as May Cunningham, 52. (Contributed)

The death of a Maple Ridge woman found in the riverfront area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park early on March 22 is being considered suspicious and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

May Cunningham, 52, was found dead near the trails, close to the creek, a few hundred metres from the park entrance.

“The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and police are continuing with their investigation,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

Police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area of the park, specifically the Kanaka Creek riverfront area, between Thursday, March 21, at around 8 p.m. and Friday, March 22, at around 8 a.m.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Chad Raymond at 604-476-6936 or Const. Beth Williams at 604-476-6919.


Body was found March 22 in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Contributed)

