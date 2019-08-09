Seven of the nine vehicles seized by Central Saanich Police, during a months-long investigation. (Central Saanich Police Submission)

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

An alleged drug dealer has been arrested and a large haul of drugs bound for a music festival were seized.

Central Saanich Police arrested a man in his 20s and are recommending several charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

An investigation lasting many months resulted in a search warrant being executed on August 6.

ALSO READ: Central Saanich police see spike in suspicious circumstance calls

The man was travelling in a truck and travel trailer heading for an electronic music festival, when he was stopped on the way to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

An application for a warrant to search was submitted and approved resulting in a search of the vehicle that netted weighing-scales, drug packaging, illicit drugs and approximately $1500 in cash. The drugs found are believed to be cocaine, psilocybin (magic mushrooms), methamphetamine, LSD, Xanax and other pharmaceuticals.

The investigation began in December 2018, and has resulted in Central Saanich Police confiscating $75,000 worth of illegal drugs, $36,000 in cash, 19 cell phones and 9 vehicles.

ALSO READ: Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship

The police service made referrals to the Civil Forfeiture Office, which have so far resulted in claims against property, money and the first seven vehicles seized. Action is to be determined on the two most recently impounded vehicles.

“Central Saanich Police Service is committed to conducting proactive investigations to keep illicit drugs out of our community,” says Deputy Chief Derren Lench. “Our youth resource officer will continue to educate local students about the risks and consequences of drug use and trafficking, when schools are back in session in a few weeks.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

Just Posted

Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Burrards lose game five of WLA semi-final

Game seven would be back in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police tried to re-unite cubs with mom

Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge athletes competing in cycling, water polo, softball

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at Langley skate park

Police seize Cash, nine vehicles and drugs headed for B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival

VIDEO: ‘Do you listen to music in your plane?: Junior reporters grill airshow pilots

Eight kids asked questions of a pilot flying this weekend at the Abbotsford International Airshow

Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

The teen, 17, was allegedly carrying bear spray and a machete

Conquering a fear of heights: going skydiving with the SkyHawks

News reporter Patrick Penner free-falls from 12,000 feet above Abbotsford

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

Most Read