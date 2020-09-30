Police had Lougheed Highway shut down to all traffic between 216th and Laity Streets late Wednesday afternoon, while a large contingent of officers – including a dog squad – converged on a home. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Police shut down Maple Ridge highway for takedown

Commuter traffic along Lougheed was diverted Wednesday evening, while officers converged on home

by Neil Corbett/ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

A fistful of people, their hands held high in the air, were escorted out of a home in central Maple Ridge at gunpoint late Wednesday afternoon.

A large contingent of police, including a dog squad and tactical team, converged on a home near the corner of Lougheed Highway, just east of Laity Street, before 5:30 p.m. Mounties were clearing the scene just by 7.

But, in the meantime, the police incident had Highway #7 shut down completely in both directions between 216th and Laity Streets for the duration.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION:

Eye witnesses say a bunch of unmarked police vehicles rolled up first, followed by an armoured vehicle that pulled in – parking on the street as well as in the parking lots of nearby businesses. While that was going on, officers in marked police cruisers took up position in the intersections, blocking and diverting commuter traffic.

Onlookers saw four or five people eventually came out with their hands held up above their heads, get in police vehicles, and be taken away. It’s unclear yet, if any arrests have been made, or what sparked the incident.

OTHER POLICE RAIDS: Ridge Meadows RCMP announce detachment’s biggest drug, weapons and cash bust

Just after 7, Ridge Meadows RCMP watch commander confirmed police were pulling out of the area, but referred all other inquiries on the case to the local RCMP media office.

• Stay tuned for more information, as it comes available…

.

___________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police had Lougheed Highway shut down to all traffic between 216th and Laity Streets late Wednesday afternoon, while a large contingent of officers – including a dog squad – converged on a home. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
COVID testing centre in Maple Ridge not relocating

Just Posted

Police shut down Maple Ridge highway for takedown

Commuter traffic along Lougheed was diverted Wednesday evening, while officers converged on home

COVID testing centre in Maple Ridge not relocating

Only the Urgent and Primary Care Centre moving to Haney Place Mall

Family of Maple Ridge police shooting victim still pushing for inquest

Kyaw Din’s family critical of IIO finding police not guilty of wrongdoing

Green Party announces candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission

Trenholm running for first time in a closely contested riding

Air quality across the Lower Mainland could worsen slightly

AQ health index could see ‘low risk’ gravitate into ‘moderate risk’ from Vancouver to Hope

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Most Read