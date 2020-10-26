Police situation leads to ‘hold and secure’ at North Okanagan school

A heavy police presence has been reported in the Lumby area Monday, Oct. 26.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a disturbance on Shuswap Avenue in Lumby and a perimeter around a residence has been established.

Students at J.W. Inglis Elementary School have been put in a “hold and secure” situation at the school, principal Mary Takasaka wrote to parents.

“The RCMP continues to be in contact with us on a regular basis and will keep us updated with any information we may need,” Takasaka wrote.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The public is also asked to not share details of the unfolding incident online as it could jeopardize everyone’s safety.

Police have also spoken with nearby residents.

More information to come.

