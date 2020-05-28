RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge

The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge

Princeton RCMP investigating a trespassing complaint arrived in time to stop two men intent on jumping off a bridge.

The men were spotted walking through the former Similco Mine property near Kennedy Lake Road on May 23 at about 4 p.m.

The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge on the property, according to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The men, from Port Coquitlam, who were both in their 30s, were directed to leave the area.

Police

