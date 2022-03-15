Police surround unit at Maple Ridge motel

Police have surrounded a unit at the Centennial Motel in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

There is a large police presence a motel in Maple Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. police descended on a unit at the Centennial Motel, located on the Lougheed Highway near the corner of 216th Street. They were surrounding the unit.

There were officers with long guns, members of the Emergency Response Team in fatigues, a police dog, and among the 7-8 marked and unmarked vehicles that responded was an armoured vehicle.

Two women, a witness and friend, who claimed to know the middle aged man inside said they were fearful for his safety given the police response.

One woman spoke with police, and claims police asked to call her friend, and convince him to come out with his hands up. She was considering texting, but did not want to phone him, worried that she might startle him.

More details as they become available.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

