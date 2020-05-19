A total of 150 vehicles were impounded specifically for excessive speeding on May long weekend, RCMP said on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Police handed out more than 500 speeding tickets over the May long weekend, including to one driver who was caught not once – but twice – excessively speeding within four hours in Chilliwack.

That driver, who wasn’t named by police, was first ticketed for driving 130 km/h in a residential zone, only to be stopped in a different vehicle four hours later for driving 160 km/h on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday (May 19).

Broken down by region, Greater Victoria saw the most infractions, with 295 tickets written over two days – 259 for speeding and seven for excessive speeding, which is when a driver is clocked travelling more than 39 kilometres over the posted speed limit.

A further 17 vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding across the rest of Vancouver Island.

In Merritt, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 with four occupants, including one wearing a seat belt, driving 75 km/h over the speed limit.

Four vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding in the Squamish area. One of those drivers was given a 90-day driving prohibition for driving impaired.

Nineteen excessive speeding tickets were doled out in the Lower Mainland, while 179 speeders were caught across northern B.C., as well as 57 others in southeastern B.C.

A total of 150 vehicles were impounded specifically for excessive speeding.

Ironically, the noticeable spike in excessive speed offences comes during the RCMP’s high risk driving campaign, which runs through the month of May.

“Last week I stated that this spike in excessive speed violations is concerning and unacceptable,” says Supt. Turton. “That sentiment has not changed and I am disappointed that there are drivers who continue to choose to break the law and put themselves and others in risk. This is not a game. Our officers will continue to demonstrate their commitment to road safety. There is no excuse, including COVID-19, for this kind of high risk driving behaviour anywhere in our province.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMPspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers
Next story
Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Just Posted

BREAKING: Plane crash in Pitt Meadows

Crash site is at the south end of Pitt Lake

LETTER: 32-plane flyby was truly inspiring

Dozens of pilots flew the last leg of the Snowbirds cross-country tour from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Pitt Meadows Day community festival moves online

Annual celebration will be held June 6

Sweatshirts indicative of COVID upheaval for Maple Ridge grads

A Whonnock mother has keepsake shirts made for four besties not realizing the true grad experience

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

TransLink returns to near-normal operations after COVID-19 leads to drop in ridership

Translink also said it would rescind layoff notices to nearly 1,500 employees

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

UPDATE: Mother identified after newborn baby found abandoned in Port Coquitlam

Police did not detail the age or gender of the infant.

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Most Read