UPDATE: Police release new footage, launch website in hunt for 13-year-old’s killer

On the six-month anniversary of the random, unsolved murder of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, police have released new video footage of the last time the Burnaby teen was seen alive.

No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the murder, but Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said police have spoken to hundreds of people since the teenager was killed.

“We don’t have a suspect,” Jang acknowledged during a press conference Thursday.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang shows reporters the new website police are using the in the investigation into Marrisa Shen’s death. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

“There are more people we need to follow up with.”

Marrisa was reported missing by her family on the night of July 18.

Her body was found in the southeast side of Burnaby’s Central Park at about 1:10 a.m. on July 19.

Marrisa Shen. (Police handout)

“Investigators have launched a new website to help compile what they know so far,” said Jang.

“This website contains new video, believed to show the last known time Marrisa was seen.”

The website details a timeline – including a map – and new footage detailing Marrisa’s last known whereabouts.

“The two photographs are from the Tim Hortons’s video surveillance footage. That is Marrisa in the photographs there at approximately 7:37-7:38 p.m. on July 18,” said Jang.

“That is the last time we believe Marrisa was seen.”

WATCH: The last footage of Marrisa Shen alive

During the summer, IHIT took the unusual step of asking the public to provide video and photos not only from the night Marrisa’s body was found but from the vigil held in Central Park on July 22 and the funeral held at Mountain View Cemetery in Burnaby on July 28.

Jang said that investigators have received tips and video as a result of that request, but declined to provide any further information on why police were interested in that footage.

Flowers, toys and notes to the family at a summertime memorial for Marrisa Shen. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

“We want to find who murdered Marrisa Shen. Our goal is to find the person responsible for her murder, to arrest that individual and to bring that person before a court of law. That hasn’t changed since day one,” Jang said, imploring anyone who has any information on the 13-year-old’s murder to come forward.

“If you have any information, even if you think it’s very trivial, and it’s meaningless, let us determine that. Please reach out to IHIT.”

In August, investigators said they had identified close to 100 persons of interest connected to the murder investigation.

