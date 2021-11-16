Police vehicle involved in accident in Maple Ridge

An unmarked police vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene at the intersection of 203rd Street and Maple Crescent.

An ambulance was dispatched, and the officer involved was complaining of knee pain.

There were two other people involved in the accident, but both declined medical assistance at the scene. The unmarked police vehicle was a Nissan, and it was involved in a collision with a Chevy Traverse.

In addition to the ambulance, there were three marked police cruisers and two fire trucks at the scene.

More details as they become available.

