Police volunteers help recover stolen cars

Ridge Meadows RCMP neighbourhood patrols solving crimes

  • Jul. 5, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Crime prevention volunteers, along with police, are making an impact on auto crime in our communities, said a press release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

It outlines how volunteers helped to recover three stolen cars.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis. “It’s fantastic when our volunteers, our citizens and our police all work together to make a direct impact such as this. We are thrilled these residents will be getting their cars back.”

On June 29, at around 8 p.m., RCMP volunteers were in the community doing routine neighbourhood patrols. Utilizing up-to-date information on stolen cars they came across a Grey, 2005 Chevy Impala reported as stolen.

Later that same night volunteers discovered another vehicle, a Green 1998 Honda Civic, also reported as stolen.

The volunteers reported their findings to their direct police contact for that evening’s shift and both vehicles were recovered for return to their rightful owners.

On July 5, at approximately 4 a.m., police were flagged down by a citizen who reported seeing a white sedan dumping items in the 22300 block area of Lougheed Highway. Police located and observed three men in a white Kia Forte. The resulting investigation discovered the car was bearing plates reported as stolen out of Coquitlam, and the vehicle itself was reported as stolen out of Maple Ridge.

All three men were detained by police, and the investigation revealed two of the men were in breach of probation conditions. The two men were arrested and the car was recovered for return to its rightful owner.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with Ridge Meadows RCMP can find out more and submit an application by visiting www.myvolunteerpage.com and using the key word search “Maple Ridge.”

Previous story
Several homes on fire in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Police volunteers help recover stolen cars

Ridge Meadows RCMP neighbourhood patrols solving crimes

Council won’t let Maple Ridge church cut tree

Environmental considerations trump parking spots

Firearm injury, isolated incident, say Maple Ridge police

Ten-year-old suffered gun shot wound but no threat to public safety

Free shuttle connects Vancouverites with nature in Maple Ridge park

Starting July 7 Parkbus will be operating a free bus service to Golden Ears Park

Summer students at Ridge Meadows Recycling Society sacrifice plastics

Two summer student employees at depot are going plastic-free for July

VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

Orphaned brother and sister cared for at Critter Care facility

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Burnaby driver crashed truck into Okanagan home

Driver from Burnaby loses control and truck rolls into home

Most Read