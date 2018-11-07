Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. (THE NEWS/files)

Police warn of purse-snatching incidents in Maple Ridge

Suspect is between 16 and 20 years old and riding a dark-coloured bike.

  • Nov. 7, 2018 3:30 p.m.
Ridge Meadows RCMP are warning about three recent purse-snatching incidents and attempts, all involving a young male suspect on a bike.

The first was on Sunday, Oct. 28. At around 5 p.m., a 64-year-old woman from Pitt Meadows woman was shopping in a store in the 20300-block area of Dewdney Trunk Road when a male walked past her and grabbed her purse.

She yelled and chased after him and the suspect dropped the purse, riding off on a bike.

On Sunday, Nov. 4, at around 4:15 p.m., a 77-year-old Maple Ridge woman was walking through a parking lot near 224th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, where an unknown man riding a bike came up behind her and attempted to swipe her purse off her shoulder.

He was unsuccessful.

Then on Monday, Nov. 5, at around 7:30 p.m., a 48-year-old Maple Ridge woman was walking on the sidewalk near 224th St. and Dewdney Trunk Rd., talking on her phone, when a male riding a bike came up behind her and snatched her purse.

The purse was later recovered with cash and credit cards missing.

In all incidents, the suspect is described as a slim, young Caucasian man, between 16 and 20 years old and riding a dark coloured bike, possibly with green rims.

Police are still trying to determine if there is more than one suspect.

“This is a very concerning situation and police are working hard to identify who is responsible for these crimes,” said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

“These are crimes of opportunity and happen so quickly. Thankfully, in all three incidents, the victims were not physically injured.”

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings and consider several safety tips:

• do not carry large amounts of cash;

• get your head out of the headphones and listen to what’s going on around you;

• if carrying a purse, hold it close to the body, like a football;

• report any suspicious circumstances immediately to police by calling 911 or the local non-emergency number at 604-463-6251.

