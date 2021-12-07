Police warning thieves to beware in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP will have more cops on the streets for the holiday season

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be increasing their presence downtown Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this holiday season. (Black Press files)

More police officers will be patrolling downtown Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to enhance safety this holiday season.

Starting Monday, Dec. 6, the Ridge Meadows RCMP will be increasing general duty foot patrols for Project Christmas Core, a three-pronged strategy that will use not only the general duty sections, but the Uniformed Community Response Unit and the Integrated Safety Ambassador Team, a joint initiative between the RCMP’s volunteer programs and the City of Maple Ridge.

RCMP are hoping their presence will deter thieves from breaking into vehicles or shoplifting at local retailers.

To deter shoplifters, the Uniformed Community Response Unit has planned several blitzes throughout December. The first three-day blitz resulted in the arrest of a shoplifter in Pitt Meadows who had multiple breach charges, the arrest of three shoplifters in Maple Ridge, and then the arrest of four shoplifters again in Maple Ridge in addition to a violation ticket being issued for no drivers licence and a prohibited driver being removed from the road.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge warning about Christmas crime takes off

ALSO: Grinch steals Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society’s safe

“Thieves don’t share our holiday spirit of kindness and giving and they will use any opportunity to target us,” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“While police are out and about and will provide an increased police presence we ask and encourage our citizens to also do what they can in order to reduce becoming a victim this holiday season,” she added including tips like hiding or removing items from vehicles or making arrangements with a trusted neighbour to pick up front door deliveries.

Project Christmas Core will continue to the end of December.