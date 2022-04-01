Police watchdog investigating after Surrey Mountie fatally shoots suspect during chase

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a police officer shot a suspect in the area of 142A Street and 87A Avenue following an attempted robbery. The man later died in hospital. (Image: Google Street View)

The province’s police watchdog has been called to investigate after a Surrey RCMP officer shot and killed a man early Friday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says Surrey RCMP received a complaint of an attempted armed robbery at about 5:41 a.m. in the 14400 block of 108 Avenue. The caller said a man pulled out a weapon on a woman and tried to rob her.

A minute later, police received a second call where a man near the location of the first call said he was the victim of a car-jacking involving a weapon. Police officers in the area saw a vehicle matching the description of the one that was reported stolen speeding from the area.

Shortly after 7 a.m., in the area of 142A Street and 87A Avenue, a Surrey RCMP officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect and a “foot pursuit” ensued. During the course of the chase, the IIOBC says there was a confrontation and the police officer shot the man.

First-aid was provided and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of Surrey RCMP, said incidents like these are hard on all involved.

“There was a series of incidents this morning that have greatly impacted residents in our community, as well as all the officers who responded to the scene,” said Edwards. “We are ensuring that all those affected by these incidents, including our officers, are supported during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased man.”

Surrey RCMP ask anyone with information about what happened Friday to call the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-599-0502.

The area has been closed off and witnesses are encouraged to contact IIOBC at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.



