Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating an incident at the Vancouver seawall this past weekend after a man was Tasered and some kind of flammable object on him caught fire.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses who may have seen the police-involved takedown on the afternoon of Oct. 6 along the seawall near Bute and Cordova Streets.

According to a news release by the watchdog Wednesday, officers were responding at about 2:15 p.m. to complaints of a man who spat at a couple near Jack Poole Plaza and also later attempted to touch a number of women.

ALSO READ: RCMP not at fault for man jumping off Pitt River Bridge, says police watchdog

Police located the suspect along the seawall. According to the IIO, the man attempted to fight with the responding officers who then deployed a conducted energy weapon, also known as a Taser. When this happened, a “flammable concealed possession” somewhere on the man ignited.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

B.C.’s police watchdog investigates all police-involved incidents to determine if officers’ actions or inaction may have caused injury or death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford
Next story
VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

Just Posted

UPDATE: Liberals rally troops in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stops in at campaign office

Mat Program not on this winter in Maple Ridge

May not be the need with modular housing up

Maple Ridge studio at largest exhibition for artists with disabilities

INCLUSION Art Show and Sale takes place Oct. 10

Morning collision on Lougheed Highway

Involved motorcyclist in Pitt Meadows

UNTRENDING: Upon death, do we have the right to be forgotten?

Social media expert Vicki McLeod ponders what your online footprint will look like after you’re gone

VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Police watchdog deployed after man Tasered, object catches fire along Vancouver’s seawall

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking to speak to witnesses

Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior police public warnings

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

Most Read