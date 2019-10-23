Several officers and police vehicles were called to 72nd Avenue near 208th Street in Langley early Wednesday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police watchdog investigates early morning fatality in Langley

Man died at scene following struggle with RCMP officers

A police-involved fatality in Langley is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), the police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer.

A statement issued by the regional “E” Division RCMP headquarters said that just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct., 2019, the Langley Operational Call Centre received an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

“Attempts to contact the number were unsuccessful and Langley RCMP officers were sent to the location from which the call originated.”

“When officers arrived they located one man outside who was believed to under the influence of [a] drug and police called EHS for assistance. While attempting to take the man into custody a physical altercation ensued. After the arrest, the officers noticed that the man was losing consciousness and requested that Emergency Health Services attend.”

Officers continued CPR until the Fire Department and EHS arrived at the scene, but the man was later pronounced deceased, the statement added.

“IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Police cordoned off 72nd Avenue between 208th and 210th Streets in Langley for several hours this morning.

Multiple vehicles and officers were at the scene.

A witness posted an online account that described seeing at least nine police vehicles arrive in the area around 4 a.m. and said “one subject was seen performing CPR on an unknown person.”

Traffic was allowed to resume on 72nd Avenue around 8 a.m.

Officers were observed still on the scene after the police tape came down, conducing a sweep of the road shoulder.

More to come.


Police tape was strung up along 72nd Avenue near 208th Street in Langley Wednesday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Traffic on 72nd Avenue near 208th Street in Langley was blocked off by police for several hours. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police cordoned off 72nd Avenue near 208th Street in Langley early Wednesday morning (Oct. 23). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

