Police watchdog investigating after man found dead in Surrey following a wellness check

IIO says officers ‘reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing’

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating after a man was found dead after a wellness check the night before.

In an information bulletin from the police watchdog Friday (May 14), Surrey RCMP say officers went to a wellness check in the 17000-block of 21st Avenue on Wednesday (May 12) around 11;45 p.m.

The IIO says that officers “reportedly spoke to a man at the home before departing.”

The following morning, the bulletin notes, the man was found dead “from an injury that appears to have been self-inflicted.”

The IIO is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form at iiobc.ca.

Corporal Vanessa Munn told Black Press Media that police do not believe the death was a result of foul play, adding it was reported just after 8 a.m. on Thursday (May 13) by a family member.

