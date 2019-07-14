(Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating after man killed in fall from window in Vancouver

Distraught man had been throwing items from ninth storey apartment

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after officers responded to a call that ended with a man falling to his death from an ninth storey apartment unit in Vancouver’s West End.

Vancouver police said the responded to several calls of TVs, bicycles and other large items thrown out of an apartment window Bidwell Street near Haro Street.

Police went into the apartment and saw a man who appeared distraught. He fell from the window and died as a result.

The Independent Investigations Office is now looking into the case.

