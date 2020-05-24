An RCMP negotiator arrived at the scene of a police incident involving shots fired, according to witnesses, at a residence on Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Submitted)

Police watchdog investigating after shots fired in Chilliwack neighbourhood

RCMP reported a ‘distraught male’ fired at police officers on Christina Drive – IIO is on scene Sunday

There were questions and shock Saturday night in a Sardis neighbourhood after a “distraught male” fired shots at police officers, and one neighbour said officers fired back.

Chilliwack RCMP officers at the scene of an alleged shooting on Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Submitted)

A large area surrounding a Christina Drive residence off Stevenson Road in Chilliwack was blocked off by Chilliwack RCMP officers, many of whom were armed with their carbines.

(See below story for more photos.)

A helicopter circled the area for several hours after 6 p.m. and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrived on the scene. An RCMP police negotiator arrived at approximately 8 p.m. By 10 p.m. the entire area was still blocked off and the situation was not resolved.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk issued a statement calling the scene “a very high-risk situation.”

By Sunday morning, she was able to confirm the situation was over and residents were being allowed to leave their homes.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank area residents for their patience and cooperation,” Vrolyk said.

• RELATED: Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

Officers from the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) were on the scene Sunday morning. IIO is the civilian-led oversight body responsible for conducting investigations into serious incidents that may have resulted from the actions of police officers.

There were reports of between six to 12 shots fired in the incident, but it was unclear if any shots were fired by an assailant or if they were all by police. Whether or not rubber bullets or a bean bag gun was used was not confirmed.

The BC RCMP will be releasing more information later today.

Visit www.theprogress.com for updates on this incident as they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An RCMP officer with a police dog near the scene of a police incident involving shots fired, according to witnesses, at a residence on Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Submitted)

An RCMP Emergency Response Team officer on the scene of a police incident involving shots fired, according to witnesses, near Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP officers on the scene of a police incident involving shots fired, according to witnesses, near Christina Drive in Chilliwack on May 23, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Previous story
First Nations health authorities tell Commons committee they need more PPE
Next story
Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Cubs conduct porch-based food drive

A Scouting from Home effort sees kids collecting non-perishables for the Friends In Need Food Bank

A second wave of COVID-19 is probable, if history tells us anything

B.C.’s top doctor says that what health officials have learned this round will guide response in future

LETTER: Hear your postie’s plea about dogs

When a canine bites, it’s seldom the animal but rather the owner at fault

Gifted tablet help connect patients with loved-ones

Amid COVID, Ridge Meadows Hospital continues to receive a variety of different kinds of donations

$10,000 grant critical to addiction outreach for Maple Ridge children

In the midst of COVID, Envision Financial secured needed money for an Alouette Addictions program

QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

As COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, here’s a quiz about crowded places and isolation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Police watchdog investigating after shots fired in Chilliwack neighbourhood

RCMP reported a ‘distraught male’ fired at police officers on Christina Drive – IIO is on scene Sunday

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

Boy, 2, left with ‘soft tissue injuries’ after being hit by car in Squamish intersection

Boy was release from hospital, police continue to investigate

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Most Read