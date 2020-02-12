Woman found dead at vehicle fire one day after North Van RCMP arrest

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was found dead in Lions Bay the day after she was arrested.

The woman had been arrested at a home in North Vancouver on Feb. 9 after she allegedly threatened “a person known to her,” the BC RCMP said on Wednesday. She was taken to the North Vancouver detachment, then released with a court date.

The next day at about 7:15 a.m., Squamish Mounties found the woman dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Sunset Drive in Lions Bay.

The Independent Investigations Office has taken charge. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

