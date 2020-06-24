Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

The police provincial watchdog says it has ended its investigation into an incident in Abbotsford in May in which a man was injured during an arrest, saying that he did not suffer “serious harm.”

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The agency said it reviewed the evidence from the incident on May 21 and determined that “the harm suffered by the man does not meet the definition of serious harm as defined by the Police Act.”

RELATED: Police watchdog investigating after man injured during Abbotsford standoff

“As a result, the investigation has been concluded,” the agency said Wednesday (June 24) in a press release.

On the day in question, Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon in a hotel room in the 2700 block of Clearbrook Road.

The IIO said that following several hours of negotiation, officers forced their way into the room, and a “less lethal” firearm was discharged, injuring the man.

A news release from the IIO on May 28 said the man had sustained “serious but not life-threatening injuries.”

On the day of the incident, the Abbotsford Police Department posted on Facebook that “a man has been taken into AbbyPD custody without incident.”


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust
Next story
B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hosts first official softball practice in B.C.

Players will most likely just be engaging in individual skills development this season

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage of the incident that happened eastbound near Prest

Celebrate the diversity of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation

Canadian Multiculturalism Day to feature performances, games

Sister shot on Maple Ridge stage, while little brother watches on

Discovery of old photos, featuring his sibling in 1935 theatre show, rekindles frightened memory

Family, friends mourning loss of Maple Ridge’s Betty Pelton

86-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passes after 2-month battle with lung cancer

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

Life with no parole for Langley man who fatally shot two over a drug deal gone bad

‘I don’t think this boy was a killer,’ aunt of victim says

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Former Abbotsford Police finance director charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

Shelley Mickens of Surrey was ordered to pay back $312,000 in 2017 civil suit

Police watchdog says man injured in Abbotsford standoff did not suffer ‘serious harm’

Independent Investigations Office concludes investigation into May 21st incident

Councillor’s comment that Surreyites want to pay more tax a ‘revelation’

Allison Patton told radio host people some residents are saying, ‘We want to pay more’

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Most Read