Missing Vancouver mom Su Yi Lang. (VPD handout)

Police zero in on Vancouver park in search of missing mom

Evidence shows Su Yi Liang’s car in the parking lot of New Brighton Park on Jan. 8

Vancouver police say they were concentrating their efforts to find a mother who’s been missing for six weeks now in New Brighton Park on Wednesday.

Su Yi Liang, 37, was reported missing on Jan. 10, after she failed to pick up her children from school. Police now say they have determined she disappeared two days before, on the morning of Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Police ask for help in case of missing mom now deemed suspicious

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have been in New Brighton Park, south of the Hastings racetrack, the day she vanished, and anyone who may have seen her grey electric 2017 BMW i3 there.

The car was eventually found on Jan. 11, at Cassiar and Charles streets near the Rupert Park Pitch and Putt.

“It’s important we speak with anyone who may have seen her electric car in the parking lot,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

