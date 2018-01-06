Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray is back in court Wednesday in Port Coquitlam to set a date for sentencing.

Politician convicted of sex assault back in court

Former Pitt Meadows councillor David Murray appears Wednesday

The Pitt Meadows city councillor who has been convicted of sex assault will next appear in court on Wednesday.

David Murray will be back in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on Jan. 10 to fix a date for his sentencing, which will take place later in 2018.

After a trial in October, Murray was convicted of one count and sexual assault, for molesting a teenage girl who was employed by him in 1992.

The woman’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Crown counsel spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin said Murray still could appeal the conviction. After he hears the sentence imposed, Murray could then appeal either the conviction, the sentencing, or both.

Murray said earlier that he expects the sentencing to be handed down in March, and then he would have 30 days to file an appeal.

His case gained added prominence because of his position on Pitt Meadows council, and the fact that he did not resign after being charged, and even waited about four days after his conviction before announcing he would resign.

There is nothing in the Municipal Act that governs city councils to allow council to force a convicted member out of office.

A proposed resolution by Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan to require criminal record checks for candidates running in municipal elections did not get supported at the Lower Mainland Local Government Association convention.

Murray made his resignation effective Jan. 2, so that it would not automatically trigger a byelection. The decision was left in the hands of councillors, who have decided to finish the term with six members on council, instead of the full complement of seven.

Murray is not in custody.

