Poll shows close race in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

A recent poll puts Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton slightly ahead in what appears to be a close election race in the riding of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

Pegged as a riding to watch in B.C. during the federal election, Dalton won it with 36 per cent of the vote in 2019. He defeated Liberal Dan Ruimy, who had held the riding since the 2015 election that brought Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to power.

According to a poll conducted by Mainstreet Research between Aug. 22 and 28, some 34 per cent of voters who are decided and leaning would vote Conservative if they cast their ballot now.

Maple Ridge city Councillor Ahmed Yousef is the Liberal candidate in this election, and the poll has Yousef running third with 27 per cent of voters, while the NDP, whose candidate is union representative Phil Klapwyk, is second with 30 per cent.

Juliuss Hoffman of the People’s Party of Canada garnered three per cent of the vote, and two per cent said they would vote for another party.

There are six candidates in the race, with Rhinoceros Party candidate Peter Buddle recently confirmed, and Steve Ranta is running as an independent.

The survey was conducted using automated telephone interviews and online samples, and Mainstreet Research noted a margin of error cannot be applied to the poll.