Polls close in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Stay tuned tonight for the results of the municipal election as they come available

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. today, where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election, saw a steady stream of people through the day. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The polls have officially closed.

As of 8 p.m. this evening, the voting stations have been shuttered, and the machines are now at work tabulating the winners and losers in this race – in both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Stay tuned… we have reporters on the ground this evening, covering the local election, and we will get you those results and reaction from some of the key players as quickly as we can.

On behalf of the team here at The News, who spent countless hours diseminating information for our local readers ahead of today’s election, we’d like to say thanks, said editor Roxanne Hooper.

“I’m just grateful to each local resident who took the time to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues, then, today – or with the advance polls or in mail-in ballots – cast their vote. Thank you for letting their voice be heard. The only way democracy can work, is if you cast your vote, and we want to acknowledge all those who made that effort,” Hooper said.

RELATED: Advance voting numbers released for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Advance poll numbers appear to be up slightly in both communities.

“We can hope that level of engagement – or better – is echoed in the turnout numbers today,” Hooper said, recalling that turnout for the 2018 municipal elections was lower than the provincial average of 36 per cent in Maple Ridge but considerably higher in Pitt Meadows.

When the dust settled in 2018, 40.2 per cent of eligible voters in Pitt Meadows managed to make it to the polls, while in Maple Ridge only 33.5 per cent turned out.

• Stay tuned as we bring you more information in the hours and days to come…