Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. today, where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election, saw a steady stream of people through the day. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Municipal elections were held throughout B.C. today, where local residents were encouraged to vote for mayor, council, and school board candidates. Maple Ridge Alliance Church, one of four voting locations for the Maple Ridge 2022 election, saw a steady stream of people through the day. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Polls close in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Stay tuned tonight for the results of the municipal election as they come available

The polls have officially closed.

As of 8 p.m. this evening, the voting stations have been shuttered, and the machines are now at work tabulating the winners and losers in this race – in both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Stay tuned… we have reporters on the ground this evening, covering the local election, and we will get you those results and reaction from some of the key players as quickly as we can.

On behalf of the team here at The News, who spent countless hours diseminating information for our local readers ahead of today’s election, we’d like to say thanks, said editor Roxanne Hooper.

CHECK OUT THE NEWS MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS PACKAGE

“I’m just grateful to each local resident who took the time to educate themselves about the candidates and the issues, then, today – or with the advance polls or in mail-in ballots – cast their vote. Thank you for letting their voice be heard. The only way democracy can work, is if you cast your vote, and we want to acknowledge all those who made that effort,” Hooper said.

RELATED: Advance voting numbers released for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Advance poll numbers appear to be up slightly in both communities.

“We can hope that level of engagement – or better – is echoed in the turnout numbers today,” Hooper said, recalling that turnout for the 2018 municipal elections was lower than the provincial average of 36 per cent in Maple Ridge but considerably higher in Pitt Meadows.

When the dust settled in 2018, 40.2 per cent of eligible voters in Pitt Meadows managed to make it to the polls, while in Maple Ridge only 33.5 per cent turned out.

• Stay tuned as we bring you more information in the hours and days to come…

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Municipal elections across B.C., with major battles in Vancouver, Surrey expected
Next story
It’s election day in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Carol Todd and her daughter Amanda. (Special to Black Press Media)
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence

The Arena Lacrosse League West Division is selecting players for the upcoming season. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Arena Lacrosse League West recruiting players for coming season

A Maple Ridge woman recently had a chance to chat with a woman from Ukraine. (Angelique Houlihan/Black Press Media)<strong> </strong>
LETTER: Encounter on bus with Ukrainian mom educational for Maple Ridge woman

Fireworks have been a major part of past Celebrate the Night events, but will not be present at this year’s celebration. (The News)
Celebrate the Night fireworks postponed due to ongoing fire ban