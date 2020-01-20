Pool and change areas may not be included in soft opening of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

A Feb. 3 soft re-opening of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre may not include the pool or change areas.
Starting Jan. 25, there will be a full facility closure for the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre to prepare for the facility’s soft opening, which is to include the new lobby and the main entrance.
“However, as we continue with the commissioning process, the Feb. 3 opening of the pool and change area is still tentative,” says a Jan. 20 release from the city.
The closure will run to Feb. 2 and will affect all areas of the Leisure Centre, including the fitness centre, gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms and in-person program registration.
• For more information, go to www.mapleridge.ca/1718 or ask a question at pooltalk@mapleridge.ca.
