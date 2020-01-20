A soft opening of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is planned for Feb. 3. (THE NEWS-files)

Pool and change areas may not be included in soft opening of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Full closure of centre scheduled from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2

A Feb. 3 soft re-opening of the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre may not include the pool or change areas.

Starting Jan. 25, there will be a full facility closure for the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre to prepare for the facility’s soft opening, which is to include the new lobby and the main entrance.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge pool getting ready to re-open after two years

“However, as we continue with the commissioning process, the Feb. 3 opening of the pool and change area is still tentative,” says a Jan. 20 release from the city.

The closure will run to Feb. 2 and will affect all areas of the Leisure Centre, including the fitness centre, gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms and in-person program registration.

• For more information, go to www.mapleridge.ca/1718 or ask a question at pooltalk@mapleridge.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Most Read