Pool Talk video looks into underbelly of facility

The city of Maple Ridge has released its latest Pool Talk video to describe the work being completed to upgrade the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

In the 10th video of the series Russ Brummer, city business operations manager, explores the mechanical and chlorination system in the “underbelly of the facility.”

He shows the chlorine tank storage area, and also the ultraviolet disinfection pipes that will be used in the two-step process to disinfect the pools.

“This new two-system process will greatly reduce the liquid chlorine that is used in this facility,” Brummer says.

In the brief, two minute video, he also shows the blue tanks in a new diatomaceous earth or DE filtration system. It is made up of sedimentary rocks that capture tiny particles that are invisible to the naked eye, he explains.

The video is educational, but does not address any new issues at the facility, which is in the middle of a $10 million renovation. The rebuild will feature a new lobby, leisure pool, beach entrance, hot tub, and doors that open on to the patio.

The pool closed in March of 2018 for renovations, and is now scheduled to re-open in early 2020, in time for the 2020 BC Summer Games.

The project was delayed for the second time when a construction contractor found rust on structural support columns in the original part of the 40-year-old pool. A structural engineering firm recommended the city replace or reinforce 11 support columns, and in July the city announced it would undertake that work.

The city has now done 10 Pool Talk videos, and more will be made to update progress.



