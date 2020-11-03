Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Pooling on roadways in Maple Ridge, rainfall warning in effect

Heavy rain throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday

There is a rainfall warning in effect for the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There was flooding on roadways in the area, playing havoc with morning commuters. It is expected to continue all morning, and the rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada is active until the evening.

A frontal system carrying sub-tropical moisture has moved onto the south coast, bringing heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected. The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Rain is in the forecast most of the week, tapering to a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday, and a sunny forecast Saturday and Sunday.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board
Next story
VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after three-hour ordeal

Just Posted

Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pooling on roadways in Maple Ridge, rainfall warning in effect

Heavy rain throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

Flames rookie goaltender Cameron Connolly makes one of his 27 saves in his first shutout. (Twitter @flamesjunior)
Flames get their first win of the season

Maple Ridge’s rookie goaltender gets first junior win with a shutout

Local Ride Racing brought the annual Rock the Ridge bike race to the dikes and roads of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Sunday, with participants racing a circuit that took them along Neaves Road Swaneset Bay golf course and along the dike system. The elite men did the course three times for a 100km race. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Bike racers Rock the Ridge Sunday

Bikes speed along the dikes of north polder in Pitt Meadows

IHIT investigated the stabbing on Nelson Court in Maple Ridge on Oct. 29, 2020 (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Maple Ridge man charged with murder in family stabbings

Also facing a charge of aggravated assault

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Woman at the top of the sailboat mast in the marina at Nico Wynd Estates in South Surrey on Monday, Nov. 2. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
VIDEO: Woman stuck at top of sailboat mast in Surrey rescued after three-hour ordeal

The rescuee was cold but able to walk off the dock to meet BC Ambulance crews

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

High demand creates 4th month in a row of ‘record-breaking or near-record activity’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

University of British Columbia student Stephanie Hale, 22, poses for photograph in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, October 20, 2016. Hale has filed a complaint with B.C.’s Human Rights Tribunal alleging the university failed to take action after she reported a sexual assault, leading her to struggle in class and take indefinite medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett
B.C. Supreme Court to decide if human rights complaint against UBC Okanagan stands

Former student who alleges the school mishandled her sexual assault complaint

A right-wing protester armed with an AR-15 style rifle looks at Black Lives Matter counter-protesters who are across the street in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Canadians are watching in fear today as their American neighbours vote in earnest, capping a campaign marked by rising voter intimidation, threats of postelection violence, and the potential breakdown of democracy itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Selsky
Canadians await U.S. election in fear, as poll reveals anxieties about aftermath

The Leger poll left no doubt who Canadians want to win the White House

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
26 COVID-19 cases linked to Chilliwack dance academy as outbreak declared

Parents said academy had stricter COVID-19 protocols than public schools

Most Read