Pooling on roadways in Maple Ridge, rainfall warning in effect

Heavy rain throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday

Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There is a rainfall warning in effect for the Lower Mainland, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

There was flooding on roadways in the area, playing havoc with morning commuters. It is expected to continue all morning, and the rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada is active until the evening.

A frontal system carrying sub-tropical moisture has moved onto the south coast, bringing heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island. Total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected. The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Rain is in the forecast most of the week, tapering to a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday, and a sunny forecast Saturday and Sunday.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather