Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Pope Francis has vowed to combat the sexual abuse of nuns and urged religious sisters to just say no when clergy want to use them as maids.

Francis told 850 superiors of religious orders gathered Friday for the triennial assembly of the International Union of Superiors General, the main umbrella group of nuns, that theirs is a vocation of service, not servitude.

The union’s president, Maltese Sister Carmen Sammut, told Francis that clergy abuse of sisters was “diffuse in many parts of the world,” while there were cases too of nuns abusing other nuns.

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was “a serious, grave problem.” He said: “We have to fight this, and also the service of religious sisters: Please: service yes, servitude no.”

READ MORE: Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation
Next story
B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

10 Ridge Meadows RCMP officers named to Alexa’s Team

Recognized for efforts to reduce impaired driving

141-year-old weather record broken in Pitt Meadows

Strong ridge of high pressure over the B.C. coast led to multiple new daily high temperature records

New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Dedication for Maple Ridge mother, Girl Guide leader refurbished after falling from stump

West Coast Express late rolling into Maple Ridge Friday

Freight caused delays, said TransLink

Maple Ridge Christian takes on classic love story Beauty and the Beast

Production runs until May 11

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

5 to start your day

Injured constable returns to work following Surrey SkyTrain shooting, bear carcass found in landfill and more

Most Read