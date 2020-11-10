The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.

Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A poppy-box thief (or thieves) has struck at two businesses in Abbotsford, and police are asking for help to identify them.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the first theft took place at about 4 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 7) at the Sandman Hotel at 32720 Simon Ave.

She said a man took the donation box from the front service desk. The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 35 years old and 5’ 10” with a medium build. He was wearing a tan baggy jacket, dark jeans and a dark baseball cap.

The second theft was at about 8:15 p.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8) at the Abbotsford Esso at 2335 Clearbrook Rd. when a man took the donation box from the front cashier counter.

That man was also white, in his 30s, about 5’ 9” and with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, white hoodie and a dark baseball cap.

RELATED: In-person poppy locations down, collection boxes increase in Abbotsford

Bird said it is not know if the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

She described the thefts as “abhorrent.”

“The money raised from donations provides direct assistance for our veterans in financial distress, as well as funding for medical equipment, medical research, home services, long-term-care facilities and many other purposes. These actions of this suspect are disgraceful,” Bird said.

The Abbotsford branch of the Royal Canadian Legion previously announced that this year, due to the pandemic, there would be only one location – Sevenoaks Shopping Centre – for in-person poppy sales. But the number of donation boxes around the city would be about three times the normal amount.

Thefts of poppy boxes have been common in recent years throughout the Lower Mainland. On some occasions, the thieves have posed as volunteers picking up the funds, resulting in the legion introducing extra precautions.

These measures have included volunteers dressing in uniform and/or wearing their legion card.

Anyone who has information about the recent stolen poppy boxes is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 22973 (abbypd).

crimePolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread
Next story
New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Just Posted

COVID-19 COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Fraser Health says staff member at Holyrood Manor has tested positive for the virus

Ivy Threatful (left) and Adrian Truong (right) are hoping to join former Rambler Ryan Hicks (centre) at Simon Fraser University next year. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers fighting to join team mates at SFU

Ivy Threatful and Adrian Truong are hoping to land scholarships at local university

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Preserve one of Maple Ridge’s most invaluable ecosystems

One reader suggests council push harder to develop Albion, instead of Yennadon

The Ridge Meadows Flames are now 2-2 on the season.
Flames games suspended by new COVID-19 measures

Ridge Meadows Junior Bs had 15-3 win over Surrey

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez warms up to the idea of chestnuts

Chestnuts are high in fibre and low in fat, compared to other nuts

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed and bending curve back down

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read