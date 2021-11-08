Cal Sharpe pins a poppy on Connor Ford, 6, at the entrance to ValleyFair Mall on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Cal Sharpe pins a poppy on Connor Ford, 6, at the entrance to ValleyFair Mall on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Poppy taggers still needed for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows campaign

Campaign has raised a little more than $26,000 so far

Taggers are still needed to collect donations for this years poppy campaign.

So far a little more than $26,000 has been raised, said Sherry Boudreau, poppy chairman for local legion Branch 88. About $4,000 more than last year at the same point in the campaign.

However, the four poppy point-of-sale boxes for donations made by tapping either a credit or bank card – that were to be placed at two Tim Horton’s locations and two Starbucks locations – didn’t work.

“It was extremely frustrating and very upsetting because that’s a lot of money lost,” said Boudreau.

Despite the loss of the boxes, the response has been very overwhelming, she added.

“I don’t know if we’re going to hit the target that I’m kind of aiming for, but we might come close,” Boudreau remarked, noting that there will still be donations coming on Remembrance Day itself, plus the donations that will come in from businesses and the schools where donation boxes were left.

READ MORE: Poppy campaign kicks off this Friday across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Last year the local legion, which is the largest branch in the country, raised $82,000 – four thousand more than the previous year.

Boudreau needs taggers all day Tuesday and Wednesday at about a half dozen locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

To sign up for a tagging shift go to legion Branch 88 at 12101 224 St. in Maple Ridge.

ALSO: Royal Canadian Legion cancels official Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Non-members simply have to get signed in at the door and show their vaccination passport to get in. Then they can go straight to the poppy table and sing up, explained Boudreau.

During a tagging shift a mask must be worn.

The local campaign kicked off Friday, Oct. 29, a few days after the national campaign kickoff on Oct. 25.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsRemembrance Day

Previous story
Katzie disappointed with federal government’s decision around CP’s Pitt Meadows expansion

Just Posted

Cal Sharpe pins a poppy on Connor Ford, 6, at the entrance to ValleyFair Mall on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Poppy taggers still needed for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows campaign

According to the Katzie, designating the project under the IAA would have created the opportunity for an assessment process consistent with UNDRIP. (Google Maps)
Katzie disappointed with federal government’s decision around CP’s Pitt Meadows expansion

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital on Nov. 5, after being hit by an SUV in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
UPDATE: Maple Ridge man who hit 15-year-old pedestrian is cooperating with police

A sow bear was killed in east Maple Ridge by a resident protecting their chickens. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Bear killed in Maple Ridge, two cubs orphaned