The old building next to Garibaldi secondary is being torn down. (Facebook)

Popular high school hangout in Maple Ridge being demolished

Former students share memories.

A popular hangout next to Garibaldi secondary in east Maple Ridge is being remembered fondly by past students as it is to be torn down to make room for new development.

“When [I] was a ‘baldi, it was Sumac, it’s where we spent break and lunch … It’s getting ripped down for a new commercial development,” Jenn Granholm wrote on the Garibaldi secondary Facebook page.

“Yep it was the Sumac Scrubs,” added Sean Katrynuik.

“It was Mavis’s cafe, I believe, that was the name lol … when I started grade 8, then it changed to Sumac after grade 9 for my years. Mavis used to let us smoke our cigarettes and some would light up other stuff (wink wink) while we played torcher and what not lol … she would NOT let teachers on the property and windows were tinted, so ya , skipping out hanging out was easy lol,” wrote Shari Hurst.

“I think it was the blue mountain cafe,” said Ashlee June Nelson.

“That’s sad,” Dee Bell Buurman said of the building being torn down.

“Another piece of haney history gone … too many great memories at this store … 1960-1975. We grew up in the ‘hood … lol … all our mustang bikes parked out front, getting penny candy … sad day,” said David Leverrier.

“I used to go there all the time. Lived just down the street. Loved going there because (John, I think his name was at the time) sold Spice Girl gum and lollipops … also had worms in dirt and the worms are hard lol … Good memories though,” said Amanda Cockroft.

“It was john great burgers,” wrote Sean Bolan.

“Doughnuts, .75 [cents]. Wow,” said Scott Susin.

“Fries with salt and vinegar, yummy,” added Arne Baron.

“Ahhh the smoking out front day. Miss those lol,” said Thomas Glen Pennington, adding he spent a lot of time playing pinball games on lunch hour there.

“I remember the cheeseburgers from there and buying smokes from John,” said Jessie Campbell.

“And Steve the smoke man ( .25 [cents] for a smoke)… lol … I wonder whatever happened to him?” said Diana Kauppinen.

Previous story
Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge
Next story
Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Just Posted

Plans dusted off for Maple Ridge industrial land

New partner reviving application for former TransLink land

Input sought for road works for Maple Ridge

Consultation on Haney Bypass upgrades

Popular high school hangout in Maple Ridge being demolished

Former students share memories.

More aboriginal students graduating in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

District way ahead of the provincial average

Police called to argument at Maple Ridge food bank

No arrests made in morning incident

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Teachers’ union votes for non-confidence in school board

Lack of action after embattled trustee’s comments created unsafe workplace, Chilliwack teachers claim

Island Health: No need for alarm in wake of Victoria needle-prick incidents

Three incidents in a week prompts meeting between health authority, city service providers

B.C. coast loggers celebrate history, hope for improvement

Truck Loggers Association awaits B.C. NDP government’s new direction

Global Affairs aware of report of two Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria

The foreigners were heading south from Kafanchan to Abuja when they were ambushed around Kagarko

Whistler role in potential Calgary Olympic bid would be welcome: IOC

Calgary is mulling whether to vie for the 2026 Games, and could look to facilities in B.C.

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhumane

Most Read