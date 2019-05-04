Popular home show under way in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Home Show is under way at the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds, continuing through Sunday.

Outdoors the event features a carnival and midway by Shooting Star Amusements, a food truck festival with 16 different vendors, B.C.’s top children’s magician Norden doing shows and the Big Air Freestyle Bike Show.

There are three arenas, with one featuring renovating, building and landscaping; another with wellness and housewares; and a third with decorating, home theatre and appliances. In total there will be 400 exhibitor booths offering a huge variety of products and services.

There is also the Body, Mind and Soul Psychic Fair promising “readings, healings and messages from beyond.”

The News Family Fest features regular stage shows from the Dunvegan Dance Academy, Precision Acrobatics, Science World and more. The Family Fest also has Doolittle’s Petting Zoo, free trampolines, the Haney Buiders Supplies sand box and other things for kids to do.

The Home Show, Family Fest, food truck festival and psychic fair all run Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Shooting Star Amusements will open at 11 a.m.

The Fairgrounds are located at 23588 Jim Robson Way.



