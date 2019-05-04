Popular home show under way in Maple Ridge

Carnival, midway, food truck festival, 400 exhibitor booths and more

The Ridge Meadows Home Show is under way at the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds, continuing through Sunday.

Outdoors the event features a carnival and midway by Shooting Star Amusements, a food truck festival with 16 different vendors, B.C.’s top children’s magician Norden doing shows and the Big Air Freestyle Bike Show.

There are three arenas, with one featuring renovating, building and landscaping; another with wellness and housewares; and a third with decorating, home theatre and appliances. In total there will be 400 exhibitor booths offering a huge variety of products and services.

There is also the Body, Mind and Soul Psychic Fair promising “readings, healings and messages from beyond.”

The News Family Fest features regular stage shows from the Dunvegan Dance Academy, Precision Acrobatics, Science World and more. The Family Fest also has Doolittle’s Petting Zoo, free trampolines, the Haney Buiders Supplies sand box and other things for kids to do.

The Home Show, Family Fest, food truck festival and psychic fair all run Saturday until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Shooting Star Amusements will open at 11 a.m.

The Fairgrounds are located at 23588 Jim Robson Way.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

Just Posted

Popular home show under way in Maple Ridge

Carnival, midway, food truck festival, 400 exhibitor booths and more

Pitt Meadows offering new citizen awards

Youth and businesses among those to be honoured.

Free comic book day falls on May 4

Event planned at Maple Ridge Library

Being Young: High school seniors, it’s not too late for scholarships

‘There’s one out there for everyone.’

Two more athletes join Ramblers Mighty 300 Club

Maple Ridge secondary has a unique fitness challenge

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

Fraser Valley city’s buses breach human rights by not calling out stops: audit

BC Transit hasn’t yet set date for implementation of automatic ride-calling technology

Police appeal for dash-cam video of fiery crash at South Surrey border

Efforts ongoing to identify deceased driver of Toyota van

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Lower Mainland

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

Most Read