Popular Maple Ridge charity raising money for flood relief

Ron Jones high fives his son Scott as they announce the last Founder’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament in 2019, and celebrate 25 years of fundraising. (Special to The News)

Ron Jones is one of the great philanthropists in the history of Maple Ridge, if not the province, and is turning his attention to flood victims in B.C.

When the U.S. border re-opened to Canadian visitors recently, Jones went to his property in California for the first time in more than a year. He is shocked by what’s happening back in his home province, particularly the farmers flooded on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

“I sit down here and watch the news, and I feel sick for these people,” said Jones.

For 25 years the Founder’s Cup Charity Classic Golf Tournament raised money, and provided charities in Maple Ridge with a revenue stream to do their good work.

During the course of that time, the tourney raised some $3 million. Then in 2019, Jones handed out cheques worth $140,000 to 15 different local charities, as the proceeds of the last tournament. It had run its course.

Jones, who is the chair of the Founder’s Cup Foundation, started the event at the Swaneset Bay Country Club, who partnered with his West Coast Auto Group. While the tournament is not being played, he still wants to help.

The foundation is committing a significant portion of funds raised to the Canadian Red Cross Flood Relief Fund – the first $50,000 raised will be matched, so please consider donating soon, asked Jones.

In addition to flood victims, there are other good causes that need support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has stifled many fundraising efforts, and the Founder’s Cup charities of choice have found themselves in positions of great need.

The foundation is asking donors and its former key partners to support its charities in a new and unique manner. Jones, has written an autobiography, “Wheels & Deals,” which chronicles his journey from youth to present day, with highlights of friends and family, building the automobile business, real estate ventures, the CFL, and philanthropy. Copies of the book are being offered to donors.

The website founderscup.com has opportunities to support the Founder’s Cup tradition of assisting worthwhile local charities during what the foundation says are “critical times.”