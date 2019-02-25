Port Alberni RCMP mourn loss of off-duty officer

Additional resources sent to Alberni to help fellow officers deal with death

The flag is flying at half-mast in front of Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment as officers mourn the loss of one of their own.

Port Alberni RCMP officers and staff members are dealing with the sudden and unexpected off-duty death of one of their officers.

“We appreciate the messages of condolences, thoughts and prayers that have been offered,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, media relations officer for the RCMP’s E Division Communication Services said in a statement.

Additional resources and support services have been brought in to assist Port Alberni’s detachment members, she added.

E Division RCMP are working with the family with respect to a service. Shoihet said no more information would be provided. She did not name the off-duty officer, and asked that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Pivot files court appeal on Maple Ridge tent city clean-up order
Next story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Just Posted

UPDATE: Pivot files court appeal on Maple Ridge tent city clean-up order

Six arrested Sunday at Anita Place.

‘Maple Ridge needs to tell its story better’

Economic development director to North Vancouver

Broken branches hang over Maple Ridge sidewalk

City says tree coming down soon

UPDATE: Anita Place camp resident barricades himself in shelter as more inspections take place

He is refusing entry to fire, police or bylaw officials who are at the camp enforcing safety regulaions imposed by a court order

UPDATED: Wind warning ends for Fraser Valley

Strong winds are still in the forecast until Wednesday, however

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Youth won’t be charged for posting gun photo, say Chilliwack RCMP

Police say incident a reminder for kids to think before posting to social media

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Most Read