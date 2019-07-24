Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, shown in Saskatchewan sometime after the three deaths in northern B.C.. (RCMP)

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

A vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan Wednesday and thought be driven by two Port Alberni teens wanted for three deaths in B.C. is unrelated to that investigation, Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed.

In crime alert sent out by Saskatchewan RCMP earlier on Wednesday, they said the Yorkton detachment had received reports of a sighting of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, at about 9:12 a.m. PT.

The two are suspects in a double homicide of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, and in a suspicious death of an unidentified man in northern B.C.

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

McLeod and Schmegelsky were most recently seen in the Gillam area of Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg, sometime Tuesday.

READ MORE: Alberni teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Prior to that, RCMP said they were spotted in northern Saskatchewan.

Anyone who sees the two suspects is asked to not approach as McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous, but to instead call 911.

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

READ MORE: ‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge’s data stored in U.S., but no data breach
Next story
Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

Just Posted

Looking Back: All that remains is the name of the road

Land east side of Pitt River purchased initially for Catholic rural farming colonization.

Maple Ridge’s data stored in U.S., but no data breach

Info since transferred to Canada, says city

Summer Games message from your MLAs

”Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes.’

BC Summer Games – one year out

A message from Maple Ridge’s mayor.

Daughter thanks bystander who tried to save her mom from Maple Ridge fire

Woman dies in Saturday fire in Maple Ridge

Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games

Two flags unveiled at city hall.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

Air search turns up no sign of missing South Surrey men last seen July 17

No link to killings in northern B.C., police believe

Kwantlen Polytechnic University gets half the funding of its counterparts, study says

Author of 1985 analysis showing funding shortfall says a 2019 review found no improvement

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Most Read