Port Coquitlam man charged in fatal crash that left 2 girls, 1 woman dead

Hamad Darbarpar, 20, is facing one count of driving without due care and attention

A second man has been charged in a fatal collision that killed two young girls and a woman in Coquitlam last year.

Hamad Darbarpar, a 20-year-old Port Coquitlam man, is facing one count of driving without due care and attention in relation to the crash, according to a statement from Coquitlam RCMP.

The collision happened on April 28, 2017 on Lougheed Highway just north of Pitt river Road. Two girls, aged three and nine, as well as a woman in her 30s, were killed.

Last week, BC Prosecution Service announced that Adam Goulding, 31, of Surrey had also been charged with driving without due care and attention.

Both are expected to appear in court at a later date.

