Possibility of flooding after heavy rains predicted for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Rain supposed to ease in the afternoon

Flooding along 224 Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday. (Julie MacMillan photo)

Heavy rain is expected to hit Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Thursday morning that may cause flooding in low-lying areas.

A warning, issued by Environment Canada at 5:04 a.m. on Jan. 23 said, “an intense frontal system is currently moving through the south coast”.

READ MORE: Flooding in Maple Ridge after heavy rainfall.

It called for heavy rain in the morning and warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads.

On Jan. 7, sections of 224 Street in Maple Ridge were flooded over after another heavy rainfall hit the region.

Rain is expected to ease off in the afternoon with a temperature of 11C and on Friday there is a 60 per cent chance of showers with the possibility of sun.

So far there have been no reports of flooding.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



