Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)

Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says arctic air will ‘arrive over the south coast’

Environment Canada says the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver could possibly see snow by Monday night (Nov. 9).

Issued Saturday afternoon (Nov. 7), Environment Canada said arctic air will “arrive over the south coast as a ridge of high pressure builds on Sunday.”

The arctic air “will give potential to produce accumulating snow for neighbourhoods and roadways above 200 metres.”

It’s expected to move out of the region by Tuesday morning.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Environment Canada weatherFraser ValleyMetro VancouverSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter
Next story
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Just Posted

Jaden Shanley is walking 60 km on Saturday, Nov. 7 to raise money for Movember. (Photo contributed to Black Press Media)
March for Movember in Maple Ridge sets 60 km goal

A local man is raising funds with the big walk along with a group of friends

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Maple Ridge redevelopment motivated by money, not ecology

Reader convinced new jobs in proposed Yennadon plan will not go to local people

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Residents of Chartwell’s Willow Manor retirement home is marking Remembrance Day by writing letters for soldiers. Bertha Roberts, Joan Williams, and Joyce Richards were among those who put pen to paper for the soldiers. (Special to The News)
Trio of Maple Ridge seniors write letters to soldiers serving in Baghdad

One generation reaches out to another ahead of Remembrance Day to show appreciation

Whenever Antoinetta DeWit of Maple Ridge sees a poppy and automatically gives thanks to all the veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Thank you to every veteran

A local Maple Ridge resident shares a poem about remembrance

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)
Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says arctic air will ‘arrive over the south coast’

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Kartar Rathour, 89, was injured after being pushed to the ground while walking in Abbotsford Friday. Submitted photo
Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

Grandson says 89-year-old has a fractured hip and faces surgery after being shoved to the ground

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Most Read